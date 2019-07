Gardaí in Dublin are seeking help in locating a missing 17-year-old boy.

Bledart Livadhi, who's about 5'9" with short black hair, brown eyes and of slim build, has been missing from Templeogue since yesterday.

When last seen, he was wearing a black hoody, light green bomber jacket, light blue skinny jeans, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information are asked to contact gardaí in Terenure on 01 666 6400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.