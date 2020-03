Gardaí are appealing for information over a teenager missing from Co Meath.

Fourteen-year-old Abigail Gillick was last seen in the Trim area on Wednesday.

Abigail Gillick

She is described as five-foot-two, of slim build with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts.

Anyone who has seen Abigail is being asked to contact Trim gardaí.