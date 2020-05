Gardaí in Dublin have appealed for the public's help in tracing a missing 14-year-old boy.

Gerry Connors has been missing since May 14 and is described as being approximate 4ft 6 inches in height, slim build, blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was wearing a red jacket and jeans when last seen.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8002, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.