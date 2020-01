Gardaí in Dublin are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager.

Christine Greene, 16, was last seen in in the Pavilions Shopping Centre, Swords, Co Dublin on Saturday, January 11.

Christine is described as being 5’ 5” in height with a broad build and blue eyes.

Christine’s hair is currently a dark brown colour.

Anyone with any information that can assist in locating Christine is asked to contact Gardaí in Lucan on 01 666 7300 or any garda station.