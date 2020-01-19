News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teen

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public for assistance as they search for a missing teenager.

Lacramioara Gabriela Argint, 15, was last seen in Talbot Street, Dublin 1 around 5pm yesterday.

Lacramioara Gabriela Argint
Lacramioara Gabriela Argint

Lacramioara is described as being approximately 5' 6 inches in height with a slim build, brown eyes and dark brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, jeans and dark runners.

Gardaí and Lacramioara's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668002 or any garda station.

