Gardaí in Dublin are appealing to the public to help find a missing teenager.

Jade Burns, 17, is missing from the Blanchardstown area since November 29.

She is described as being approximately 5'9", with blonde hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

It is believed that Jade may have travelled to both the Donegal and Longford areas in the time she has been missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000 or any garda station.