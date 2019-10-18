News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 79-year-old

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 79-year-old
79-year-old John Tyson
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:51 AM

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing there whereabouts of 79-year-old John Tyson who has gone missing from his home in Tallaght, Dublin.

Mr Tyson was last seen on Thursday, October 17.

He is described as 5ft 10in in height, of medium build with grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy cardigan, navy trousers, black shoes and a brown jacket.

Gardaí are asking anyone with any information to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

National Slow Down Day: 23 drivers caught speeding in first three hours

More on this topic

Garda appeal for Dublin woman, 31, missing for 10 daysGarda appeal for Dublin woman, 31, missing for 10 days

Garda appeal over missing Dublin teenagerGarda appeal over missing Dublin teenager

Gardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-oldGardaí in Dublin seek help locating missing 17-year-old

Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan Gardaí seek help locating girl, 17, missing from Navan


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Dublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitchesDublin GAA club claims its future 'is in jeopardy' after joyriders destroy pitches

Households accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxesHouseholds accounted for one-fifth of greenhouse gases but paid over half of all environmental taxes

'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK'It's up to the House of Commons now' - Taoiseach raises Brexit pressure on UK

Appeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroomAppeal court allows receiver to repossess Capel Street building which housed former theatre and showroom


Lifestyle

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Esther N McCarthy mixes it up with spins on kitchen classics, Munster-based design news plus an absolute diamond of a poufMade in Munster: Wish list of the best products in the province

Clodagh Finn visits UCC’s world-leading microbiome centre, where researchers are exploring new ways to use intestinal bacteria to improve our mental and physical health, including the possibility of developing a probiotic capsule to help control weightMade in Munster: Harvesting power of gut bacteria

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »