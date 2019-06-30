News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí appeal for driver of car which struck toddler in Cork to come forward

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 30, 2019 - 12:50 PM

Gardaí in West Cork have appealed to the driver of a car involved in a hit and run that left a two-year-old boy with non-life threatening injuries to come forward

The boy suffered a broken collar bone when he was hit by a car that failed to stop on Oliver Plunkett Street in the centre of Bandon at around 6pm yesterday evening.

The toddler had been with his mother at the time of the incident but it's believed he got out his buggy and wandered on to the road when he was hit by the car which continued down Oliver Plunkett Street before turning off in the direction of Bandon Fire Station.

A Garda spokesman has confirmed that the child was taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident and has escaped with non-life threatening injuries

While gardaí believe that it's possible the driver of the dark coloured car may not be aware that they hit the child

Gardaí are appealing to any motorists with dash cam footage who were in the area at the time or any witnesses to contact them on 023 - 88 522 00

