Gardaí appeal for driver involved in Dublin hit and run to come forward

Latest: Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information after a man in his 20s died following a hit-and-run in Dublin today.

The collision between a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and the pedestrian occurred on the Swords Road at the Collins Avenue Junction at around 12.20am in the early hours of this morning.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The scene of the collision was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A post mortem is currently being carried out at the City Morgue by Acting State Pathologist Dr Michal Curtis.

Detective Inspector Michael Mulligan, from Ballymun Garda Station, said that the dead man is from the Swords area but would not release a name as not all family have been informed.

The HGV articulated tractor unit believed to be involved in this incident was turning left from the Swords Road onto Collins Avenue.

The vehicle, which is white in colour, failed to remain at the scene.

3) We are interested in speaking to anyone who may have dash cam, CCTV footage or anyone with info on movements of HGV believed to be involved in this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun GS on 6664400, Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any GS pic.twitter.com/0BbXXO3FxW — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 31, 2019

Gardaí say they are interested in speaking with the driver of the tractor unit, as well as anyone who may have dash cam or CCTV footage or anyone with information on the movements or whereabouts of the HGV.

Gardaí are also continuing their appeal for anyone with information to contact them, particularly anyone who may have been in the Collins Avenue Junction area of the N1 between 12:15am and 12:30am this morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

1) Gardaí are investigating a fatal hit and run road traffic collision between a HGV and a male pedestrian that occurred on the Swords Road (N1), at the Collins Avenue Junction, on Friday 31st May, 2019 at approximately 12:20am. pic.twitter.com/a3IqpCoj2m — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) May 31, 2019

