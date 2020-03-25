Gardai appeal after video emerges showing man being struck by car in Limerick

A man and woman arrested in connection with an incident in which a man was allegedly knocked down by a car and assaulted have both been released without charge.

Shocking video footage of the incident, which has emerged on social media, shows two males, wearing dark clothing and face masks, and armed with implements, approaching another male who is wearing shorts and a light coloured vest top, and who is holding what appears to be a shovel or a similar implement.

A female is observed walking towards the two masked males and appears to try to stop one of them from approaching the male wearing shorts.

A white coloured car is seen traveling towards the group before it mounts a footpath and strikes the man wearing shorts, head on, knocking him several feet into the air.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí arrested two people and seized two vehicles in relation to a violent disorder incident on St Munchin’s Street, Limerick that occurred on March 18, 2020.”

“On March 18, Gardaí from Mayorstone Park received a report in relation to a man who had been taken to University Hospital Limerick after he was allegedly stuck by a car and assaulted with an implement at 1.30pm.”

“The man has since been discharged from hospital.”

“Detective and uniform Gardaí from Mayorstone Park carried out an investigation and executed two search warrants at houses in Limerick city this morning, March 24. A man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at one of the houses. They were brought to Henry Street Garda and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“As part of the investigation, two vehicles were also seized.”

The man and woman have been released without charge, pending a file to the DPP.

Appealing for witnesses, the spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the St Mary’s Park area on March 18 between 1pm and 2pm, particularly road users with video footage, to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.”