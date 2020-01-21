Gardaí apologise for delay taking statement from man who had jaw broken in Luas assault

Gardaí have apologised to a man for a delay in taking a statement from him after he was viciously assaulted by teenagers in Dublin.

The victim needed surgery for a broken jaw after he was attacked by a group while getting off the Luas with his wife earlier this month.

One of the gang held the doors of the tram for the duration of the attack at the Suir Road stop before continuing their journey.

The victim's mother, Ann O'Hara, says his wife phoned 999 from the platform but gardaí never turned up.

"After 20 minutes, nobody showed up and they rang back and said they were going home, gave the address and asked them to call to the house," said Ms O'Hara.

"Again, nothing happened.

"Then just before 11pm, they received a call from the guards to say that there was no car available and they would be out to them the next day but they would be better off going to the local garda station and giving a statement the following day."