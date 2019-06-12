News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí anxious to locate man, 32, missing from Co Louth

Colin Quinlivan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 - 09:30 PM

Gardaí are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing man in County Louth.

Colin Quinlivan, 32, has not been seen since Monday morning.

Colin left his home in Dundalk at 7am on Monday and was last seen in the Slane area of County Meath at 9.50am that same morning.

He was driving a white Ford Transit Connect - registration number 08-D-53726.

Colin is described as 5'7" in height with a slim build, blonde hair and a bit of stubble.

When last seen he was wearing a navy snickers hoodie, navy snickers bottoms and black Lonsdale runners.

He was wearing black French Connection glasses.

Gardaí and his family members are anxious to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 0429388400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

