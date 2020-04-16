Gardaí and Revenue seize €38k of suspected cannabis herb in Dublin

Gardaí and Revenue officers have seized around €38,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Dublin.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Clontarf Drugs Unit and Revenue made the seizure yesterday during the search of a house in Kilbarrack.

Images from the seizure yesterday. Pic: Revenue

They arrested a 29-year-old man and found a package which contained approximately 1.9kg of herbal cannabis (pending analysis).

The man was taken to Clontarf Garda Station where he was questioned and later released without charge.

Images from the seizure yesterday. Pic: Revenue

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.