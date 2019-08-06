News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí and PSNI launch joint operation to tackle fish poaching

Gardaí and PSNI launch joint operation to tackle fish poaching
(Pictured from left) PSNI Insp. Marty Mullan, Lionel Knobbs (area fisheries inspector, Loughs Agency), PSNI Sgt. James McLaughlin, John McCartney (Director of Conservation and Protection, Loughs Agency) and An Garda Siochana Supt. Martin Walker.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 03:03 PM

Gardaí have teamed up with the PSNI in an operation aimed at tackling fish poaching in Strabane.

Operation Silver Fin has been launched in the Co. Tyrone town, after concerns were raised about wildlife crime in the area.

Locals are being asked to report suspected fish poaching, with the operation also focusing on the enforcement of fishing regulations.

Gardaí said the net is closing in on fish poachers, and they hope the operation will highlight the importance of protecting fish stocks.

Garda Superintendent Martin Walker said: "The development of cordial working relations and partnership is fundamental to the success of this and similar initiatives which we in An Garda Síochána have developed with other stakeholders e.g. Inland Fisheries Ireland ( Sea Trout & Salmon ), NPWS ( Illegal Catching of Cray Fish ) and focal coarse angling fishing clubs.

"Continued enforcement action is essential in addressing this major wildlife crime.’’

Sgt. James McLaughlin of the PSNI said: "Wildlife crime is taken extremely seriously by the Police Service of Northern Ireland. The significance of this kind of crime cannot be overstated.

"At the most serious level, it can have a direct impact on the economic, environmental and cultural lives of communities and can also negatively affect the conservation status of some native species.

"Operation Silver Fin is a new initiative originally launched in Toome a few months ago and now it has been noted there are concerns in this area."

READ MORE

Status yellow thunder warning issued for nine counties

More on this topic

Republican governor backs tougher gun checks following Ohio massacreRepublican governor backs tougher gun checks following Ohio massacre

Ben Foden marries again a year after divorce from Una HealyBen Foden marries again a year after divorce from Una Healy

Love Island winners Amber and Greg not an ‘official’ couple yetLove Island winners Amber and Greg not an ‘official’ couple yet

Coaching careers of England's ‘Golden Generation’ in focus as Rooney agrees Derby roleCoaching careers of England's ‘Golden Generation’ in focus as Rooney agrees Derby role

crimewildlifepoachingGardaiPSNI

More in this Section

Concern over babies at 15A screeningsConcern over babies at 15A screenings

Plan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homesPlan for €84m fund to build 1,770 affordable homes

1,000 websites barred in Leinster House1,000 websites barred in Leinster House

Tributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festivalTributes paid to teenager who died after taking drugs at Cork's Indiependence festival


Lifestyle

A survey of nail professionals reveals their clients’ worst mani mistakes.6 things your nail technician wishes you would stop doing immediately

Staying healthy doesn’t have to cost the earth. Sophie Medlin tells Liz Connor about some simple ways you can shake up your morning routine.A dietitian reveals 5 healthy and affordable breakfast swaps worth making

It’ll be pricey, stressful and may take over your life – but being prepared is your best bet to get the job done smoothly. By Luke Rix-Standing.Thinking about extending your home? Here’s what you need to know

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a young woman grappling with the thought that she might be better off alone.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why am I so scared of commitment?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »