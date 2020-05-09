Gardaí and PSNI agree to review of Covid-19 response

The head of the PSNI and Garda Commissioner have signed the terms of a review into the two force's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris met on the Monaghan-Tyrone border earlier, while patrols were being carried out.

It comes as figures show Gardaí have used special powers 139 times since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Gardaí were given special powers under the Government's response to Covid-19 as part of Operation Fanacht.

Over the May Bank holiday weekend, Gardaí mounted a high visibility operation with an extensive network of checkpoints staffed by over 2000 officers.

This followed the implementation of Operation Fanacht over the Easter weekend before.

Yesterday a 17-year-old boy, who was allegedly “travelling nationwide” and putting the public at risk, has become the first juvenile to face court charged with breaking the new Covid-19 movement restriction laws.

The boy, who cannot be named because he was a juvenile, was charged today with three counts of breaching the Health (Preservation and Protection and other Emergency Measures in the Public Interest) Act, 2020.

Members of his family have been infected with the coronavirus, the Dublin Children’s Court was told.