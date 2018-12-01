NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Gardaí and family 'very concerned' for woman missing from Dublin

Saturday, December 01, 2018 - 05:21 PM

Gardaí are looking for Maria Jurickova, 26, who is missing from Dublin.

Maria's family last made contact with Maria on November 6.

Maria is originally from Slovakia.

She is described as being 1.75 meters tall (5'9"), has green eyes, blonde hair and of average build.

It is unknown what Maria was last wearing.

Gardaí and Maria's family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Maria or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01-6668600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

