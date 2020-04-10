Gardaí and family 'very concerned' for missing Meath teenager

A teenager has gone missing from his home in Co. Meath.

Gardaí are asking for help to find Dylan Lavelle, who is aged 19 and was last seen in Trim, Co. Meath, last Saturday.

He is described as being five foot 10 inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. It is believed that Dylan may be in the Dundalk area.

Dylan's family and Gardaí are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Trim on 46 48 1540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.