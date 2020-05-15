News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Gardaí and family 'very concerned' for missing Dublin man

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 08:20 PM

Gardaí in Dun Laoighaire have issued an appeal for help to find a missing Dublin man.

38-year-old Karl Boylan went missing from the Monkstown Farm area of Dublin today.

He is described as being 6ft tall with a medium build and short blonde hair.

When last seen Karl was wearing a navy hoodie, khaki green Under Armour Pants and a white Under Armour baseball cap.

Gardaí and Karl’s family are very concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with any information or who can help to find Karl are asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoighaire on 016 665 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

