Gardaí and family of missing 13-year-old 'have serious concerns for him'

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing 13-year-old from Wexford.

Eoin Kennedy was last seen this morning - Wednesday, September 25 - in Gorey.

Gardaí say it is believed he may have travelled to the Donnybrook area in Dublin.

Eoin is described as being 5’7’’ in height and of slim build. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a beige Adidas hoody with stripes on the arms, and tracksuit bottoms with black vertical stripes on the legs.

He was wearing black and white Nike runners.

A statement said that gardaí and Eoin’s family have serious concerns for him.

Anyone who has seen Eoin or who can assist in locating him to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9421222, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.