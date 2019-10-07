Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of 67-year-old missing in Cork

Gardaí in Cork are appealing for help in locating a missing 67-year-old.

Frankie Devlin is missing from the Garryvoe area since around 10.45pm on Saturday, October 5.

Frankie is described as being 5'8", of slim build, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black dress, black top with a red and black jacket.

Gardaí and Frankie's family are concerned for her welfare. Gardaí said she may present confused or distressed.

The gardaí said the in a statement: "There was considerable traffic in the Garryvoe area on this night and gardaí are appealing for any motorists travelling on or after 10.45pm who may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

"As there is a large number of mobile homes and holiday homes in the area, gardaí are asking owners of any unoccupied holiday homes in the area to arrange to have their property inspected and contact gardaí."

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.