News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí and family concerned for missing Cork teenager

Gardaí and family concerned for missing Cork teenager
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 08:36 PM

A teenager has gone missing from his home in Cork city.

Gardaí in Cork are asking for help to find 18-year-old Paul Cronin who went missing from his home in Douglas this morning.

Paul is described as being around five foot 10 inches tall with a thin build, blonde hair and green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a black woolly hat, black coat, black pants, black runners and he wears a nose ring coloured black.

Gardaí and Paul's family have said they are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Paul or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

READ MORE

'There was blood everywhere': Court hears harrowing detail of fatal Mitchelstown pub attack

More on this topic

Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from DublinGardaí renew appeal for help in locating girl, 15, missing from Dublin

Gardaí ask for information on 50-year-old man missing in Limerick since MondayGardaí ask for information on 50-year-old man missing in Limerick since Monday

Missing Cavan teenager found safe and wellMissing Cavan teenager found safe and well

Gardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing person in ClareGardaí seek public's assistance in tracing whereabouts of missing person in Clare


missing personTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Garda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in IrelandGarda Commissioner ‘concerned’ about right-wing extremism in Ireland

Garda chief: Lunney case shows rule of law is being upheld in border regionGarda chief: Lunney case shows rule of law is being upheld in border region

Referral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'DowdReferral of FAI audit to gardaí 'appropriate and proper' - Fergus O'Dowd

Fire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency DepartmentFire officer's unannounced visit forces Limerick hospital to transfer patients from 'unsafe' Emergency Department


Lifestyle

The World’s Big Sleep Out, at Trinity College on December 7, will be held in solidarity with people who live on the streets and to raise awareness, Dame Louise Casey tells Helen O’CallaghanThe World’s Big Sleep Out is awakening the world to plight of rough sleepers

Des O’Sullivan sees what’s on offer at an auction in Sixmilebridge.Cinderella style carriage used to ferry Miss Ireland contestants up for auction

Fiann Ó Nualláin offers advice on preventing and treating a fungal infection that disrupts healthy growth.Root out this threat to your vegetable patch

In his latest book, Michael Rosen aims to encourage all of us to go on playing in whatever way we do, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Michael Rosen on why we should go on playing in whatever way we do

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

  • 11
  • 28
  • 29
  • 39
  • 42
  • 44
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »