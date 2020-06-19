News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Gardaí and Dutch police seize €1.12m of cocaine in international drug trafficking investigation

Gardaí and Dutch police seize €1.12m of cocaine in international drug trafficking investigation
Gardaí carried out five raids in Meath and Dublin linked to the seizure with a car, encrypted communication devices and about €70,000 in cash taken. File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 08:58 PM

An Irishman has been arrested in Amsterdam after drugs worth more than €1m were seized today.

The garda operation - carried out with Dutch police - targeted an organised crime group involving a number of Irish nationals suspected of trafficking cocaine from the Netherlands to Ireland, with 16 kilograms of cocaine worth €1.12m seized.

Gardaí carried out five raids in Meath and Dublin linked to the seizure with a car, encrypted communication devices and about €70,000 in cash taken.

A man in his 40s is in Dutch police custody following the raids.

Afterwards, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll of the Organised and Serious Crime unit, said: "Today’s operation demonstrates the success that can be achieved through real-time collaboration with our international law enforcement partners.

"Through working together, we can effectively tackle transnational organised crime groups.”

READ MORE

Alleged international drug trafficker jailed after €1m heroin haul

cocaineAmsterdam

More in this Section

Garda Colm Horkan 'gave his life protecting the community’Garda Colm Horkan 'gave his life protecting the community’

Hairdressers get set to reopen three weeks earlyHairdressers get set to reopen three weeks early

Families win challenge on driver taxback schemeFamilies win challenge on driver taxback scheme

Hundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm HorkanHundreds attend vigil for 'absolute gentleman' Detective Garda Colm Horkan


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher talks to a 30-year-old who says moving into his new home in Fermoy this week has been life-changing in every way'Over the moon': Cork man who spent months sleeping in car gets keys to new apartment

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »