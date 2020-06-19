Gardaí and Dutch police seize €1.12m of cocaine in international drug trafficking investigation

An Irishman has been arrested in Amsterdam after drugs worth more than €1m were seized today.

The garda operation - carried out with Dutch police - targeted an organised crime group involving a number of Irish nationals suspected of trafficking cocaine from the Netherlands to Ireland, with 16 kilograms of cocaine worth €1.12m seized.

Gardaí carried out five raids in Meath and Dublin linked to the seizure with a car, encrypted communication devices and about €70,000 in cash taken.

A man in his 40s is in Dutch police custody following the raids.

Afterwards, Assistant Commissioner O’Driscoll of the Organised and Serious Crime unit, said: "Today’s operation demonstrates the success that can be achieved through real-time collaboration with our international law enforcement partners.

"Through working together, we can effectively tackle transnational organised crime groups.”