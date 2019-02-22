NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Garda who caused woman's death through careless driving wants to express remorse to family

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 03:54 PM
By Aoife Nic Ardghail

A garda who caused the death of a 75-year-old pedestrian through careless driving wished to personally express his remorse to her family, a court has heard.

Warren Farrell (aged 33), a garda serving in Ballyfermot, Co Dublin, was driving a marked patrol car in response to an incident at a Topaz garage when his vehicle struck Elizabeth Core.

Thomas Core, Mrs Core's son, described his mother as “a singer and a dancer and always the life and soul of family gatherings”.

Warren Farrell at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court. Picture: Collins

Reading from his victim impact statement, he said his mother had been fit and healthy for her age and had many more years of her life left.

He said his father's health deteriorated after his mother's death and he passed away “almost two years to the day she died”.

Today, Detective Superintendent Colm O'Malley offered “sincere condolences” to the Core family for their tragic loss on behalf of Gda Farrell and An Garda Síochána.

He agreed with Patrick McGrath SC, defending, that Gda Farrell had always wished to extend his condolences personally, but that it would not have been appropriate while the court case was ongoing.

He outlined how Gda Farrell has since created and managed a specialist CCTV unit and has provided critical evidence in securing convictions against serious criminals. He said Gda Farrell had also been nominated for the Scott Medal for bravery for facing down raiders carrying guns, while unarmed, with his colleague and without backup.

READ MORE: Former Ros na Rún actor jailed for 'predatory' rape granted legal aid for appeal

Gda Farrell had pleaded not guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing the death of Mrs Core at Fonthill Road South, Dublin, on August 28, 2014

A jury convicted Gda Farrell by majority verdict after a trial last December on an alternative charge of careless driving causing death.

Judge Cormac Quinn had advised the jurors they could convict on this alternative charge.

James Butler, an investigator with the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), described how Gda Farrell's car collided with Mrs Core.

He said Gda Farrell told GSOC he had been satisfied before the collision that his car's blue flashing lights and sirens would have alerted Mrs Core and she would have remained on her side of the road.

Mr Butler told James Dwyer SC, prosecuting, that Gda Farrell said he continued driving at the same speed as a result.

Mr Butler said the Director of Public Prosecutions had rejected an offer of a guilty plea on careless driving causing death and the matter went to trial.

READ MORE: Man threatened to stab shop worker with syringe filled with red liquid, court hears

He agreed with Mr McGrath that Gda Farrell had taken evasive action before the collision, but his vehicle's tyre burst and he was unable to mount a footpath to avoid impact.

Mr McGrath submitted to Judge Quinn that there exists a “tension” from expecting unarmed gardaí to get to an incident as soon as possible and in a manner that does not pose risk to public safety.

He said his client did not sit on his laurels in the years since but took up an alternative career, developed an “invaluable” skill set and is active in a new and increasingly important area of work.

He asked Judge Quinn to consider the careless driving in this case as at the lowest end of the scale.

He added that Gda Farrell, as a token of remorse, would make a contribution to any charity nominated by the Core family if they wished.

Judge Quinn told the court he needed time to consider the evidence and testimonials handed to him on Gda Farrell's behalf and adjourned the case until March 12. He added that the Core family would need time to consider their response to the offered charity contribution.

More on this topic

Woman punched in face by partner

Man at centre of one of Ireland's largest ever puppy farm rescues jailed for three years

Love triangle case: Injuries could have been caused by 'traffic collision or serious assault', court told

€310k defamation award to former Kildare footballer should be overturned, appeal court hears


KEYWORDS

Court CaseDangerous DrivingGarda

More in this Section

Pilot loss of consciousness likely cause of fatal 2014 crash

Meath mother appeals for specialised wetsuit to help daughter with acquired brain injury

Jury to hear closing speeches in Denis O’Brien case next week

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend


Lifestyle

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

The unlikely leading man: Viggo Mortensen earned his Oscar nomination by being everything a movie star isn’t

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »