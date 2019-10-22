News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda whistleblower told detective superintendent he would 'take down' Nóirín O'Sullivan, Disclosures Tribunal hears

Garda whistleblower told detective superintendent he would 'take down' Nóirín O'Sullivan, Disclosures Tribunal hears
Garda whistleblowers Nicholas Keogh and John Wilson arriving at the Disclosures Tribunal at Dublin Castle today. The tribunal, chaired by Judge Sean Ryan, is investigating how Garda Keogh was treated after he made his protected disclosure in 2014. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie.
By Paul Neilan - CCC Courts
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 05:49 PM

A Garda whistleblower told a detective superintendent he was going to "take down" Garda Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan and wage "all-out attack" on management, a tribunal has heard.

Gda Nicholas Keogh is giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal where counsel for An Garda Síochána are cross-examining him.

The tribunal is in its second week hearing from Gda Keogh who alleges that a senior member of the Athlone drugs unit, identified to the tribunal as Garda A, was in an improper relationship with a heroin dealer, identified as Ms B, who had a then-estimated €2,500 a week income.

The tribunal, chaired by Judge Sean Ryan, is investigating how Gda Keogh was treated after he made his protected disclosure in 2014.

Counsel for the gardaí, Shane Murphy SC, went through Gda Keogh's diary entries.

In December 2014 and May 2015, Gda Keogh met with then TDs Clare Daly and Mick Wallace about his case.

At the first meeting, Gda Keogh wrote that the smell of the wine they were drinking was "unnatural", described himself as "like a bloodhound" but told Judge Ryan that he was "in a bad way" at the time with his drinking.

At another meeting, Clare Daly told Gda Keogh: "Don't worry, we will get them in the end."

Gda Keogh told Judge Ryan that the "them" referred to was "Garda management" but that Deputy Daly was "only offering encouragement" to him.

Mr Murphy then asked if Gda Keogh was out to "get" people and was told "no".

"In May, 2015, the gardaí have already embarked on a cover-up and I'm under pressure from Garda management," said Gda Keogh. "It's a parallel thing."

An entry on 1 January, 2018, reads: "Fourth years of this s***." On 22 January, 2018, he wrote: "Nóirín in tribunal said she supported all whistleblowers."

As part of the investigation into Gda Keogh's original collusion complaint, Detective Superintendent Declan Mulcahy met and and regularly updated Gda Keogh. Det Supt Mulcahy also kept in contact with Gda Keogh's superior Superintendent Noreen McBrien about welfare issues regarding Gda Keogh's drinking and health.

In April, 2015, Det Supt Mulcahy said that there was concern for Gda Keogh and that welfare services were there for him.

The tribunal heard that Gda Keogh texted while drinking: "I will accept welfare if you are still offering".

In September, 2015, he met a welfare officer, Mick Quinn, who Gda Keogh said was "brilliant, brilliant throughout the last couple of years".

'You are pussy-footing around'

Det Supt Mulcahy wrote that before meeting the welfare officer that conversations with Gda Keogh were sometimes when he was drunk.

"He did not make a lot of sense and spoke of 'bugs' and talked about a gun in someone's mouth," wrote Det Supt Mulcahy in October 2014 and that in November 2014 Gda Keogh said: "make up your f***ing mind, you are pussy-footing around".

Det Supt Mulcahy wrote after two incidents that he would talk to Gda Keogh again when he was sober.

In April, 2015, Det Supt Mulcahy wrote that Gda Keogh spoke of "all-out attack and of taking Nóirín O'Sullivan down. He asked if Garda A was going to be arrested and also mentions Alan Shatter and that he was also going to take him down."

Mr Murphy asked if that in April 2015 was Gda Keogh's attitude to "take down" people from office.

"I had a firm view on Nóirín O'Sullivan," said Gda Keogh, adding that he did not want to take down everyone just a "cabal" and that he had no issue with Alan Shatter.

Judge Ryan asked "Did that represent your state of mind, or was it a drunken state of mind?"

"A bit of both, to be honest," Gda Keogh told the judge.

Det Supt Mulcahy also noted that Gda Keogh, when contacted, told him that he was at home "playing around with his computer putting pictures of rats on Nóirín O'Sullivan".

He mentions that Aidan Glacken was going to be promoted and that he couldn't allow that. It was a circus of madness and that he was going to make a film about it."

Gda Keogh said that he "wouldn't have that level of knowledge on a computer to do that. Email was still a new thing to me. I still work off old phones. I wouldn't have the knowledge in relation to that particular thing."

Mr Murphy asked if Gda Keogh told Clare Daly, Mick Wallace or Garda whistleblower Sergeant Maurice McCabe that he "had ideas about taking down Nóirín O'Sullivan.”

Gda Keogh said: "No, no, no".

READ MORE

Medical officer recommended whistleblower be 'stood down', Disclosures Tribunal hears

More on this topic

Medical officer recommended whistleblower be 'stood down', Disclosures Tribunal hearsMedical officer recommended whistleblower be 'stood down', Disclosures Tribunal hears

Chief Superintendent accuses Garda whistleblower of orchestrated campaign to damage himChief Superintendent accuses Garda whistleblower of orchestrated campaign to damage him

Garda whistleblower raised concerns about colleague having access to gunsGarda whistleblower raised concerns about colleague having access to guns

'If I wasn't a whistleblower then I'd have gotten a commendation,' Garda tells Disclosures Tribunal'If I wasn't a whistleblower then I'd have gotten a commendation,' Garda tells Disclosures Tribunal


Disclosures TribunalGardaWhistleblowerTOPIC: Disclosures Tribunal

More in this Section

Mining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkholeMining experts to assess the risk of West Cork sinkhole

Residents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekersResidents in Leitrim continue round-the-clock protest against centre for asylum seekers

Developer offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in CoolockDeveloper offers to lease almost 500 apartments for social homes in Coolock

Revised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiledRevised plans for controversial Bus Connects plan to be unveiled


Lifestyle

Put provenance first this season and make 'Made in Munster' the label to be seen in. With outstanding craftmanship and commitment to quality, these homegrown designers are making Munster-made fashion wish list worthy around the world. Shopping local has never looked so good. Carolyn Moore reports.Made in Munster: Shopping local has never looked this good.

Karen Cunneen-Bilbow Owner, Fabricate IrelandMade in Munster: ‘I turned my hobby into a business’

An invitation is extended to all to pay a visit to Bride View Cottage, writes Charlie WilkinsSeasonal cheer will spread early in Co Cork as an invitation is extended to all to visit Bride View Cottage

After a week of Fortnite Chapter 2, we think it’s fair to say Epic lived up to their name with the game’s ‘re-launch’.GameTech: Happy after a week of Fortnite Chapter 2

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »