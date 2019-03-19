NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Garda watchdog appeal for witnesses to Co Louth crash

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 07:38 AM
By Digital Desk staff

The Garda watchdog has launched a witness appeal over a crash in Co Louth in which two men died.

It happened on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath just after midnight yesterday.

GSOC say they are investigating the incident and want to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Lexus with a Northern Ireland registration in the area around the time of the crash.

They are also appealing for any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene following the single-car collision.

Five people died on the roads over the bank holiday weekend, bringing the total number of fatalities so far this year to 39.

More on this topic

Students treated for minor injuries after school bus crash in Wicklow

Man driving transit van dies after crash in Coleraine

Van driver killed as vehicle collides with truck in Wexford

Pensioner seriously injured in Co Down road crash

KEYWORDS

LouthCar Crashes

More in this Section

Shivs and Shanks: Exhibition of improvised weapons goes on display on Spike Island

Prisons seek to ease fears over backlog of sex offenders for treatment programme

Cystic fibrosis patients call for new hospital facilities

Update: Body found in search for missing Ruth Maguire in Carlingford


Lifestyle

All set for summer with a ray of festivals and gigs to chose from

A growing awareness to grow, cook and eat

Making Cents: Making their day special without breaking the bank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »