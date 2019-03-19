Garda watchdog appeal for witnesses to Co Louth crash

The Garda watchdog has launched a witness appeal over a crash in Co Louth in which two men died.

It happened on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath just after midnight yesterday.

GSOC say they are investigating the incident and want to speak to anyone who may have seen a black Lexus with a Northern Ireland registration in the area around the time of the crash.

They are also appealing for any motorists with dashcam footage to come forward.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene following the single-car collision.

Five people died on the roads over the bank holiday weekend, bringing the total number of fatalities so far this year to 39.