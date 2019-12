Gardaí have warned the public to be vigilant of online fraud when Christmas shopping.

Sergeant Tony Davis, the crime prevention officer, advised people to only buy from trusted sources online.

He said: “Make sure the website is secure by looking for the padlock symbol and the ‘s’ in https at the top of the screen.

Don’t click on links or adverts from social media. Independently go to the website offering the deal. This will ensure you are not shopping on a fake website.

Sgt Davis advised against storing payment details online and to never send someone money for online purchases upfront. Never send anyone your PIN, card number, or other details.