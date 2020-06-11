Garda treated in hospital following accidental shooting

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
A garda is being treated in hospital in Dublin after being shot by accident.
It happened around 4.30pm today when an official firearm went off.
The force says it is a minor injury, and GSOC will now begin an investigation.
