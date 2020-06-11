News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda treated in hospital following accidental shooting

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, June 11, 2020 - 10:40 PM

A garda is being treated in hospital in Dublin after being shot by accident.

It happened around 4.30pm today when an official firearm went off.

The force says it is a minor injury, and GSOC will now begin an investigation.

Gardai in Limerick appeal for witnesses after man found with gunshot wound in car

