Garda tells Ana Kriegel trial of finding download showing '15 most gruesome torture methods' on Boy A's phone

By Eoin Reynolds
Thursday, May 16, 2019 - 12:39 PM

Data from a phone belonging to one of the two boys accused of Anastasia Kriegel's murder contained search engine references to "abandoned places in Lucan" and "the 15 most gruesome torture methods in history," the Central Criminal Court has heard.

The court also heard that Boy A said his co-accused was lying after gardaí read to him a statement given to gardaí by Boy B.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They have each pleaded not guilty to murdering the 14-year-old Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14th May last year. Boy A is further charged with the 14-year-old’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He has pleaded not guilty to that count

Detective Garda Tomas Doyle told prosecution counsel Gerardine Small BL that gardaí interviewed Boy A at Clondalkin Garda Station on May 24 and 25, 2018. In the boy's fifth interview on May 25, gardaí reminded Boy A that they had previously taken his phone and said they had it examined by an expert. Gardaí then showed him exhibits which have been named "OD1" and "OD2".

They explained to him that the expert was able to retrieve data from the Safari search engine on the phone. When they showed him the print-out he said: "That's not possible as I don't have Safari on my phone."

Gardaí restated that it was an expert who examined the phone and Boy A replied: "I don't have Safari on my phone so I don't know how."

OD1, Det. Gda Doyle said, was a screenshot of downloads from the phone.

It included: "The 15 most gruesome torture methods in history", "horror films that will blow everything away," "Until dawn get Jessica's clothes off," and, "Top ten sexiest video game characters of 2017."

When gardaí asked him to tell them about OD1 he replied: "I was looking for horror movies online." He agreed that he was interested in horror films and said he was particularly interested in ghost horror films. Gardaí asked him what he would type into the search engine and he replied: "horror movies."

The garda continued: "In particular I'm interested in the '15 most gruesome torture methods in history'. Are you interested in torture films?"

"No," the boy replied.

OD2, Det Gda Doyle said, was a print-out of a screenshot showing data from the Safari search engine. Listing what was found by the computer expert he noted entries for "Mega Mastadon" on February 12, 2018, after 10pm. Another result was for "creepy forward facing skull" and, on January 30, 2018, there was an entry for "abandoned places in Lucan."

When asked if he remembered OD2 the boy replied: "If it was something I looked up regularly it would have come up as recommended." The boy's father, who was present during all interviews, told gardaí that his son is interested in aliens.

Gardaí then showed the boy a photograph of blue Tescon tape which they said they had seized from Boy B's home. Boy A denied ever having been in possession of tape like that and denied that Boy B gave him similar tape.

Gardaí further explained to him that the tape would be examined and compared to the tape that was found around Ana's neck.

Garda Doyle then told the boy that this was his opportunity and added: "Something went on that day that is going to effect you for the rest of your life. Is there anything you want to say?" Boy A shook his head indicating "no", the witness said.

In the boy's final interview, gardaí read to him part of a statement that had been given by Boy B in a different garda station on the same day. At the end of the interview, gardaí asked Boy A if there were any additions or clarifications he would like to make.

He said: "[Boy B] is lying. That is all."

The trial continues in front of Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.

