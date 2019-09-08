News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, September 08, 2019 - 08:15 PM

A jeep and a garda car have collided in Co. Cork.

It happened on the N22 at Four Mile Bridge at around 6.30pm this evening, when a jeep and trailer were in collision with the patrol car on the bridge.

The main Cork-Macroom road is closed this evening on a section between Lissarda and Macroom because of the accident.

The garda who was driving the car has been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for injuries which are not life-threatening.

The driver of the jeep did not require hospital treatment.

Four units of the Cork County Fire Service have responded and emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic from the Cork side is being diverted at Lissarda, and traffic from Macroom is being diverted at Hartnett's Cross.

The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours to allow for a forensic investigation of the scene.

More on this topic

Man, 20s, dies in Co Meath crashMan, 20s, dies in Co Meath crash

Man in serious condition following hit-and-run in DublinMan in serious condition following hit-and-run in Dublin

Man, 70s, dies following collision in GalwayMan, 70s, dies following collision in Galway

Baby dies after road crash in LimerickBaby dies after road crash in Limerick

accidentGardaTOPIC: Road accident

More in this Section

Gardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probeGardaí arrest man after seizing guns in organised crime probe

Dublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutesDublin clinic claims junkfood diets in children can be cured in 30 minutes

Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'Howlin: Ireland 'could not afford tax cuts right now'

RTÉ seek €55m funding boost - but Government say they must cut costsRTÉ seek €55m funding boost - but Government say they must cut costs


Lifestyle

WEST Cork offers marvellous whale-watching just now. Heading out past the Stags last week, our boat was soon surrounded by playful common dolphins. The colourful frolickers rode the bow wave, daring the boat to bear down on them and delighting the children on board.Flying fins provide a special treat for watchers

After an hour touring the gardens and orchard of a local farmer, I feel I should share his knowledge of old apple varieties while it is still verdant in my mind.Orchard with ancient cultivars is the apple of my eye

As he gets ready for the Safe Harbour festival, Bryce Dessner tells Ed Power about his plans for the event, his love of Cork, and life in The National.Bryce Dessner puts down his guitar and reveals his love of Cork and the Safe Harbour festival

Arts editor, Des O'Driscoll, sets out five things to do in the world of arts and culture for the week ending 15/09/19.Five 'cultural' things to do in the week ahead

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »