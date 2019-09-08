Garda taken to hospital after patrol car is involved in accident in Cork

A jeep and a garda car have collided in Co. Cork.

It happened on the N22 at Four Mile Bridge at around 6.30pm this evening, when a jeep and trailer were in collision with the patrol car on the bridge.

The main Cork-Macroom road is closed this evening on a section between Lissarda and Macroom because of the accident.

The garda who was driving the car has been taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment for injuries which are not life-threatening.

The driver of the jeep did not require hospital treatment.

Four units of the Cork County Fire Service have responded and emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic from the Cork side is being diverted at Lissarda, and traffic from Macroom is being diverted at Hartnett's Cross.

The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours to allow for a forensic investigation of the scene.