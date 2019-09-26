News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda taken to hospital after attack in Dundalk

By Elaine Keogh
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 08:11 PM

A Garda was taken to hospital after being struck in the face near his eye in what sources say was an unprovoked attack.

Gardaí in Dundalk confirmed that just after 5pm today they were were called to The Bakehouse Apartments in Dundalk in relation to Public Order incidents.

A Garda spokesperson said:

When Gardaí arrived at scene one male member of An Garda Síochána was assaulted and received a facial injury. He is currently being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Drogheda.

"One male in his fifties has been arrested in relation to the assault. A second male has been arrested for Public Order matters and has been detained at Dundalk Garda Station.’

It is understood the injured Garda is in his 20s and he was struck near the eye with a sharp implement.

