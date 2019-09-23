Garda suspended following video which 'reinforces stereotypes' around Traveller community

A garda has been suspended in relation to a video in which he appeared to mock the Traveller community.

In the clip, a man wearing a garda vest and holding a can of cider is 'calling out' a member of the fire brigade for a fight.

He says "bate the wife, great stuff" and says he will "dance on the grave" of his opponent.

Pavee Point has released a statement saying, this undermines its work trying to develop relations between the Traveller community and the gardaí.

"They are in positions of responsibility and hold a lot of authority and they should exercise this with discipline and dignity," said Martin Collins, Pavee Point Co-Director.

"Their behaviour here only serves to reinforce the stereotype that Travellers are inherently violent.

"It is quite clear from their actions and their mimicking of our accent that this is directed at the Traveller community.

"Therefore, it’s not surprising that many Travellers have no confidence or trust in An Garda Síochána."

Gardaí say a member has been suspended pending an ongoing internal disciplinary investigation.

Mr Collins also called on social media companies to take action and withdraw the videos from their platforms.