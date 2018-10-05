Garda station searched as part of investigation into alleged use of 'bogus insurance certificates'

By David Raleigh

A Limerick garda station was searched by gardaí as part of an investigation into the alleged “use of bogus insurance certificates”, gardaí have said.

Gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, conducting an investigation into the use of bogus insurance certificates, conducted a planned search at the station yesterday.

The officers also searched 16 houses on Thursday and Friday and seized documents, phones, personal computers and two vehicles.

The officers have searched the garda station in relation to a suspected criminal offence having taken place.

The investigation is believed to be centrered around one officer at the station.

Gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, conducting an investigation into the use of bogus insurance certificates, have completed a number of searches in the Limerick area last night and today, Friday 5th October, 2018,” added a Garda spokesperson.

A reliable source described the investigation as "very sensitive".

Meanwhile, a garda spokeswoman said: “This is an ongoing investigation.”

The spokeswoman did not comment in relation to any specific details of the investigation.

It is understood that up to 30 officers are taking part in the planned raids.

No arrests have been made.

An official statement from Gardaí said: "Gardaí from the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, conducting an investigation into the use of bogus insurance certificates, have completed a number of searches in the Limerick area last night and today, Friday 5th, October 2018.

"A search was conducted in a Limerick Garda Station and in 16 residential premises. Documentation, phones, personal computers and two vehicles have been seized.

"No persons have been arrested at this time and investigations are ongoing."