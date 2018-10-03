Garda station attacker avoids jail

A man who took part in a “truly outrageous” attack on a garda station in Cork shortly before Christmas has avoided jail.

Thomas Douglas, aged 22, was one of two people who had been charged with criminal damage in relation to the incident at Dunmanway Garda Station on December 17 last, when two people wearing balaclavas and using an iron bar smashed a number of windows.

Douglas, who at the time had an address at Cousane Gap in Dunmanway, had pleaded guilty to a charge.

At Clonakilty District Court yesterday, Judge Marie Keane heard that the damage to the station amounted to €570.30.

Eamonn Fleming, for Douglas, told Judge Keane the December 17 incident occurred in the company of two other people who gardaí accept have now absconded and left the jurisdiction. Mr Fleming argued that those people were “the main drivers” behind the attack on the Garda station.

He said his client was homeless at the time and had been staying with the others in a caravan in Cousane Gap. They had taken a lot of drink on the night in question, he said, and Douglas had accompanied the others to Dunmanway.

“Mr Douglas was, to a certain extent, identified by a ring on his finger and by his footwear on CCTV,” said Mr Fleming. “Without his admissions, the State may have had difficulty identifying him.”

The court heard Douglas made those admissions during a second interview on December 23, which, said Mr Fleming, neither of the other two people involved had done. “He was the lesser of the parties involved,” he said.

“I think that is the garda view as well. He was certainly influenced by the people he was with.”

As for what happened at the garda station, Mr Fleming said: “It was bravado and calling attention to themselves.”

Sgt Paul Kelly, prosecuting, said Douglas had a number of previous convictions, the most recent handed down at a Cork City court in July for theft.

Douglas, who is unemployed and now living in Rosscarbery, is currently undertaking 240 hours of community service in West Cork on foot of the theft conviction from July.

Mr Fleming said the Garda station attack was “out of character”, adding that he had pleaded guilty at a relatively early stage. “I think he is a person that is easily led,” said Mr Fleming.

He said, given time, Douglas may be able to start paying back the cost of the damage to the Garda station.

Convicting Douglas, Judge Keane said: “Your behaviour on December 17 was truly outrageous.”

She said the attack on the garda station was “nothing short of scandalous”, adding that the loss to the State was almost €600 and “no meaningful attempt” had been made to pay it back.

She imposed a three-month jail term but suspended it for 12 months, warning Douglas not to come to garda attention.