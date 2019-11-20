Garda sex crime unit in limbo due to staffing

Specially-trained gardaí cannot take up their positions in a promised sexual offences investigation unit in West Cork because there are no extra personnel to replace them on the frontline.

The staffing crisis is also preventing gardaí been appointed to the roads policing unit in the West Cork Garda Division from taking up their posts.

The manpower shortage has also been blamed for a situation where Garda patrol cars are sometimes manned by just one officer.

It mirrors the manpower crisis in the neighbouring Cork City Garda Division, which was recently highlighted in the Irish Examiner.

The protective services unit (PSU) is a specialised unit to investigate all sexual crimes including sexual assaults, rapes, and online child exploitation.

In Cork City, it has been undermanned and for months has not been able to take on new cases. In West Cork, it has not started investigations despite gardaí being trained for the job.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) central executive committee member for West Cork, Garda Jason Collins, said it was obvious that extra resources were needed in his region.

However, the division was not allocated a single new garda in the recent announcement of the postings of gardaí who had completed their training in Templemore.

“Two sergeants and 10 gardaí were appointed to take up positions in the West Cork PSU,” said Gda Collins. “But they have yet to take up their positions because we have received no new gardaí to replace them on frontline duty.

This specialised unit will be highly trained and provide this service to vulnerable children, women, and men who find themselves victims of sexual crimes. But currently these incidents are being investigated by detectives and frontline members, increasing their already overstretched workloads.

Gda Collins said frontline gardaí were becoming overstretched because of their ever-increasing workloads due to a lack of manpower.

“The lack of resources in stations such as Macroom is having a detrimental effect on the morale of those stationed there,” said Gda Collins.

“The current operational numbers of gardaí are overstretched severely and struggle to provide a policing service to the public,” he said, adding that Gda Collins said Garda units in that area were operating with just two or three personnel, whereas they should ideally have five per unit.

“As a result, at times there can be a patrol car operating with just one garda. The GRA would question the potential health and safety implications of our members working in such conditions.”

He said four gardaí who were supposed to join the roads policing unit had been left in limbo because there was nobody to replace them in frontline duties.