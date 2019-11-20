News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda sex crime unit in limbo due to staffing

Garda sex crime unit in limbo due to staffing
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 05:40 AM

Specially-trained gardaí cannot take up their positions in a promised sexual offences investigation unit in West Cork because there are no extra personnel to replace them on the frontline.

The staffing crisis is also preventing gardaí been appointed to the roads policing unit in the West Cork Garda Division from taking up their posts.

The manpower shortage has also been blamed for a situation where Garda patrol cars are sometimes manned by just one officer.

It mirrors the manpower crisis in the neighbouring Cork City Garda Division, which was recently highlighted in the Irish Examiner.

The protective services unit (PSU) is a specialised unit to investigate all sexual crimes including sexual assaults, rapes, and online child exploitation.

In Cork City, it has been undermanned and for months has not been able to take on new cases. In West Cork, it has not started investigations despite gardaí being trained for the job.

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) central executive committee member for West Cork, Garda Jason Collins, said it was obvious that extra resources were needed in his region.

However, the division was not allocated a single new garda in the recent announcement of the postings of gardaí who had completed their training in Templemore.

“Two sergeants and 10 gardaí were appointed to take up positions in the West Cork PSU,” said Gda Collins. “But they have yet to take up their positions because we have received no new gardaí to replace them on frontline duty.

This specialised unit will be highly trained and provide this service to vulnerable children, women, and men who find themselves victims of sexual crimes. But currently these incidents are being investigated by detectives and frontline members, increasing their already overstretched workloads.

Gda Collins said frontline gardaí were becoming overstretched because of their ever-increasing workloads due to a lack of manpower.

“The lack of resources in stations such as Macroom is having a detrimental effect on the morale of those stationed there,” said Gda Collins.

“The current operational numbers of gardaí are overstretched severely and struggle to provide a policing service to the public,” he said, adding that Gda Collins said Garda units in that area were operating with just two or three personnel, whereas they should ideally have five per unit.

“As a result, at times there can be a patrol car operating with just one garda. The GRA would question the potential health and safety implications of our members working in such conditions.”

He said four gardaí who were supposed to join the roads policing unit had been left in limbo because there was nobody to replace them in frontline duties.

READ MORE

Man failed to spot sleeping colleague in aircraft hold

More on this topic

Gardaí stretched beyond capacity - Resources and reform needed Gardaí stretched beyond capacity - Resources and reform needed

Garda appeal for information following serious crash in WaterfordGarda appeal for information following serious crash in Waterford

Assaults on gardaí raise resource concernAssaults on gardaí raise resource concern

Nearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three yearsNearly 500 gardaí have faced disciplinary action in less than three years


GardaCorkTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants'Any authoritative figure could pose a threat' - Call for pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants

Man due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service stationMan due in court in connection with robbery at Cork service station

Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash Man, 70s, dies in Co Cork crash

Gerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme CourtGerry Adams to appeal against prison escape convictions at UK Supreme Court


Lifestyle

Tis the season for sequins and excess, but minimalists can stick to their style guns in the season’s next level neutrals. From low-key glitz that’s perfect for party wear to the wardrobe heroes with trans-seasonal appeal, slide into neutral for maximum style with minimal effort. Carolyn Moore reports.Low-key glitz for minimalists with this season's neutrals

How to plump, hydrate and get rid of spots fast before your Christmas party.The Skin Nerd: Getting your quick fix for the festive party season

Irish photographer Seamus Murphy brought music star PJ Harvey to Afghanistan to film part of their documentary, writes Esther McCarthy.Headlong into the war zone in new documentary

Kya deLongchamps shows us how to champion our environmentWinter greens: How to champion our environment this season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »