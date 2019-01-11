NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Garda renew appeal on 10th anniversary of Tyrone woman's disappearance in Donegal

Friday, January 11, 2019 - 04:21 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for anyone who may have information in relation to the disappearance of Deirdre O’Flaherty 10 years ago.

They resumed excavations at a site in Donegal this morning.

"Unfortunately nothing that furthers the search for Deirdre was located during the search," gardaí said.

"The site is on private property and remains closed to the public.

"Today is also the 10th anniversary of the disappearance of Deirdre and our thoughts are with her family and friends."

Deirdre O'Flaherty, a doctor originally from Strabane, Co Tyrone went missing when staying in Moville, Co Donegal in January 2009.

Three years after she disappeared, the High Court in Belfast ruled that the 46-year-old, from Strabane in Co Tyrone, was dead.

The judge said he was satisfied that Dr O'Flaherty had drowned after going into the sea in Co Donegal.

An Garda Síochána thanked the public for their patience during the operation and asked for Deirdre's family's privacy to be respected at this time.

Anyone who may have information in relation to Deirdre’s disappearance is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.


Deirdre O'Flaherty

