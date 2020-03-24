News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda question man following €12k cocaine seizure in Cork

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 12:13 PM

A man is being questioned by gardaí in Cork city after he was stopped and searched at lunchtime yesterday and found to be in possession of €12,000 of cocaine and a weighing scales.

Gardaí from Watercourse Road were on patrol in the Summerhill North area at around 1pm when they spotted a man, carrying a gear bag, acting suspiciously.

The suspect, who is in his 30s, was stopped and he and his bag were searched and he was found to be in possession of €12,000 of suspected cocaine and a weighing scales.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda Station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The suspected drugs will be sent for analysis.

Superintendent Michael Comyns of the Serious Crime Investigation Unit in Cork city said this drug seizure followed the successful interception by gardaí several hours earlier of a man who was found to be in possession of a firearm and a jerry can of petrol.

A man was due in court in Cork this morning charged in connection with this incident.

"Over the last few days our members have shown great dedication to communities throughout the country by assisting in any way possible," Supt Comyns said.

"But during this challenging time we are continuing to investigate serious crime and will be even more dedicated to protecting the communities we serve.”

