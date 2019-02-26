NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Garda probe underway after body found on southside of Cork city

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 10:05 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Update 10.05am: Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of the body of a man in his 50s in a house on the southside of Cork city.

A relative raised the alarm last night after finding the man's body upstairs in the terraced house on Avenue de Rennes in Mahon.

Gardaí at the scene. Photos: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the body remains at the scene.

The house has been sealed off and a forensic examination is underway.

While gardaí are trying to establish the man's last known movements, it is understood he may have been socialising locally on Sunday night and may have become involved in a row later.

Gardaí say the services of the assistant state pathologist have been requested.

They said they are keeping an open mind in relation to the cause of the man's death and say the results of a post mortem examination will determine the course of their investigation.

Update 9.10am: Gardaí in Cork are keeping an open mind following the discovery of the body of a man in his fifties at a house in Avenue De Rennes in Mahon on the southside of the city.

The body was found at a house at Avenue de Rennes in Mahon at around midnight and emergency services were alerted.

The body of the deceased, who is in his fifties, was found at the house late last night. The emergency services were alerted and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out today and the results of these tests will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood the man has lived in the Mahon area for much of his life. Efforts are being made to trace his last known movements.

