NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Garda probe launched after body found on riverside walkway in Cork city

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 02:12 PM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

A garda investigation has been launched following the discovery of a body on a riverside walkway close to Cork city centre.

The body of a man in his 40s was spotted on the Mardyke riverside walkway, linking the Mardyke to the North Mall, by passersby just before lunchtime.

Gardaí and the emergency services were alerted.

The body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off pending a full forensic examination by garda technical experts.

READ MORE: Mother and Baby Homes Commission to start ​​geophysical survey of Sean Ross Abbey home's ​burial grounds

The coroner's office has been informed and the services of the state pathologist's office have also been requested.

It is expected that assistant state pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster, will conduct a preliminary examination of the body at the scene over the coming hours, before the body is removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem examination.

The outcome of the autopsy will determine the course of the garda investigation.


KEYWORDS

MardykeCork

Related Articles

Skibbereen factory approval to be reviewed

Beyond IoT event in Cork fuses Silicon Valley expertise with Irish business and academic leaders

'It's an insult to us' - Cork councillors angry as bypass put on hold again

Investment in Internet of Things will ramp significantly in 2019

More in this Section

Teenager missing in Dublin for six days

Public appeal for help tracing missing person from Cork

'Help us bring Deirdre home': Father of missing Deirdre Jacob appeals for information in murder investigation

Seize Brexit opportunity to end partition, urges Sinn Féin


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Car insurance travelling in the right direction

Boyzone Farewell Tour: Gettin' the band back on the road

Six things we learned at Music Minds event

Heart and Home festival: The very best of bluegrass

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »