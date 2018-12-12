Garda probe into alleged rape at ‘early stage’

Garda investigations into an alleged rape involving a major celebrity have yet to begin in earnest as they are waiting on a formal statement from the victim.

Once detectives receive a statement, they could seal off the suspected crime scene, gather CCTV images, and interview witnesses.

It is understood a woman made the allegation to gardaí before lunchtime on Sunday and has attended a Sexual Assualt Treatment Unit.

With her agreement, staff at the unit would have gathered forensic samples and stored them securely pending any garda investigation.

Sources said the investigation was at a “very early stage” and that until a formal statement is made — which they stress can often take time — they can’t progress their investigations.

This would include sealing off the alleged crime scene — said to be a Dublin hotel room — and take DNA and other forensic samples.

Officers would try and gather any camera footage from the hotel and identify any witnesses.

Given the alleged incident occurred early on Sunday morning, the hotel room could have since been used by other people and subject to cleaning.

Sources said an arrest would tend not to be made until they have gathered all their evidence first.