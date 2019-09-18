News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda probe in Cork after woman in her 90s attacked and robbed in broad daylight

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 09:08 AM

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after two women - one in her 90s - were knocked to the ground and robbed while out walking in Co Cork yesterday.

The two ladies - one in her mid 60s and the other in her early 90s - were out walking in the Castlegrounds in Macroom at around 3pm, when they were attacked by two men.

The women were both knocked to the ground and had a handbag stolen.

The men then left the scene, into Macroom Golf club and out onto the road at Sleeven Upper.

The woman in her 90s was brought to Cork University Hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

The two suspects are described as both being tall, thin and in their late teens or early 20s.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Castlegrounds in Macroom, in Macroom Golf Club or Sleeven Upper, and who may have seen the two men to contact them.

Gardaí have also asked any drivers who were in the area at the time and who have dash cam footage to contact them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, The Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

