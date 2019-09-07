Garda plan ‘brings Ireland in line with policing norm’

The new Garda operational plan will do “little more” than bring its structures into line with neighbouring police systems, a leading expert has said.

Professor Dermot Walsh, the author of books on Irish criminal justice and policing, said it did not necessarily follow that changes to Garda structures would bring the claimed benefits to communities.

The new Garda Operating Model, published a fortnight ago by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, will see a reduction in the number of Garda regions, from six down to four, and a cut in the number of divisions, from 28 to 19.

The commissioner said each of the 19 divisions would be like “mini police forces”, effectively capable of being operationally autonomous.

Divisions will be broken down into three main functions: Community engagement, crime investigation, and performance/governance — each headed by a superintendent — with an administrative unit headed by a senior civil servant.

Under the current model, a district superintendent (with 96 districts in the country) is in charge of all policing and administration.

Mr Walsh, a professor of law at the University of Kent, said:

“The fanfare accompanying the announcement at the Garda Commissioner’s planned reorganisation belies the fact that, when fully implemented, the changes will do little more than bring some aspects of the management and delivery of the civil policing service into line with what has been the norm in neighbouring police forces for many years.”

However, he warned that it “cannot be assumed” that a Garda public announcement of reform plans will translate fully into substantive change on the ground.

“Internal forces of opposition are already apparent,” he said.

They include vested interests within the Garda concerned about losing cosy sinecures and promotion opportunities as a result of increased civilianisation and greater emphasis on community policing.

He said there would also be external opposition within local communities concerned about losing their divisional headquarters.

He questioned why the number of divisions was not reduced more, given a population of less than 5m, and said eight divisions would be better.