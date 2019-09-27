News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Garda overtime ban lifted for 'flashpoint' Dublin derby

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 07:21 AM

A Garda overtime ban has been lifted for tonight's FAI Cup semi-final in Dublin.

Bohemians take on rivals Shamrock Rovers at Dalymount Park in the Dublin derby.

The fixture has been classed as a "flashpoint" game by gardaí.

An overtime ban was introduced earlier this week that means the force is struggling to deploy a sufficient number of specialist units needed to police the game.

Nearly 50 riot squad officers are needed to police the event but only half of that number were available.

The Herald newspaper has learned that an overtime ban for the public order units has now been lifted.

Earlier this year, a massive brawl between Rovers and Bohs fans was prevented by the presence of the garda public order unit.

