Garda operation 'encouraging' coronavirus compliance begins

Gardaí have commenced a nationwide operation to ensure compliance with the Government’s latest coronavirus restrictions.

Patrols will be run across the country during the weekend.

The policing operation runs from Friday night until 7am on Monday and will involve thousands of gardaí on foot, bike and mobile patrols.

The force acknowledged that the “vast majority” of people in Ireland were behaving responsibly in respect of social-distancing measures.

It said the focus of the operation would be on “encouraging” people to adhere to the latest clampdown.

But it warned it would intervene where venues or outlets were not in compliance or where groups of people were not adhering to recommended measures.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Siochana’s priority is keeping people safe and that will continue this weekend. There will be a major policing plan across the country with high visibility of Garda members at key locations.

“It is vital that people adhere to the social-distancing guidelines. This will reduce the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.

“The vast majority of people are complying with the guidelines and we want that to continue this weekend. By all of us working together, we can flatten the curve and keep our loved ones safe.”

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey added: “These high-visibility patrols are to provide re-assurance and social-distancing advice to the public.

“Garda members will pro-actively engage positively with people.

“An Garda Siochana will police as it has always done with the consent of the people.

“It is in everybody’s interest that people comply with these measures.”