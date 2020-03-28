News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Garda operation 'encouraging' coronavirus compliance begins

Garda operation 'encouraging' coronavirus compliance begins
By Press Association
Saturday, March 28, 2020 - 07:58 AM

Gardaí have commenced a nationwide operation to ensure compliance with the Government’s latest coronavirus restrictions.

Patrols will be run across the country during the weekend.

The policing operation runs from Friday night until 7am on Monday and will involve thousands of gardaí on foot, bike and mobile patrols.

The force acknowledged that the “vast majority” of people in Ireland were behaving responsibly in respect of social-distancing measures.

It said the focus of the operation would be on “encouraging” people to adhere to the latest clampdown.

But it warned it would intervene where venues or outlets were not in compliance or where groups of people were not adhering to recommended measures.

It is vital that people adhere to the social-distancing guidelines. This will reduce the spread of Covid-19 and save lives

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “An Garda Siochana’s priority is keeping people safe and that will continue this weekend. There will be a major policing plan across the country with high visibility of Garda members at key locations.

“It is vital that people adhere to the social-distancing guidelines. This will reduce the spread of Covid-19 and save lives.

“The vast majority of people are complying with the guidelines and we want that to continue this weekend. By all of us working together, we can flatten the curve and keep our loved ones safe.”

Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey added: “These high-visibility patrols are to provide re-assurance and social-distancing advice to the public.

READ MORE

The first of 300 flights bringing in protective equipment to Ireland takes off today

“Garda members will pro-actively engage positively with people.

“An Garda Siochana will police as it has always done with the consent of the people.

“It is in everybody’s interest that people comply with these measures.”

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
  • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
  • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

More on this topic

Nolberto Solano detained by police in Peru after breaking coronavirus curfewNolberto Solano detained by police in Peru after breaking coronavirus curfew

Many closed businesses give protective gear to hospitalsMany closed businesses give protective gear to hospitals

The first of 300 flights bringing in protective equipment to Ireland takes off todayThe first of 300 flights bringing in protective equipment to Ireland takes off today

Boris Johnson to continue commanding UK's coronavirus response in isolation after positive testBoris Johnson to continue commanding UK's coronavirus response in isolation after positive test


coronavirusGardaGarda CommissionerGarda SíochánaIrelandJohn TwomeyCovid-19TOPIC: Coronavirus