Garda one of two men arrested as part of corruption investigation

Two men have been arrested as part of investigations into Garda corruption.

The two men were arrested this morning and charges with offences under the Corruption Offences Act.

One of the men is believed to be a serving member of An Garda Síochána.

Both are due to appear before Limerick District Court today.

The arrests are in relation to investigations being undertaken by Special Crime Operations into alleged wrong-doing or corruptions involving Garda personnel in the Southern Region.

