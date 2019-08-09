Garda Liaison Officer sent to provide consular assistance to family of Nóra Quoirin

The gardaí have announced that a liaison officer from the force has been sent to Malaysia to assist the family of a missing teenager whose mother is from Ireland.

Fifteen-year-old Nóra Quoirin has been missing since the weekend

Malaysian police say they are checking the phone and email records of staff at the resort where Nóra Quoirin was last seen at the weekend.

Nóra, whose parents are Irish and French, has special needs and was last seen on Sunday morning south of Kuala Lumpur.

"An Garda Síochána have deployed a Garda Liasion Officer (GLO) to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to assist the Department of Foreign Affairs, who are currently providing consular assistance to the family of Nóra Quoirin," a spokesperson for the gardaí said.

"The Garda Liasion Officer will liaise as required with the Malaysian Police, UK and French authorities to assist in the search for Nóra Quoirin," the spokesperson explained.

In a statement to RTÉ News, Nóra's family described her challenges.

"Nóra was born with Holoprosencephaly; this means that she has a smaller brain. All her life she has spent a lot of time in hospital," the statement explained.

"When she was born, she needed operations to help her breathing. She has specialists that monitor her growth, her physical abilities and her strength, and especially her mental capacity. Nóra has always needed dedicated specialist educational provision, and now attends a school for children and young people with learning and communication difficulties."

They described Nóra as "fun, funny, and extremely loving" but also said she is not independent.