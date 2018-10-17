Home»Breaking News»ireland

Garda knocked down during search

Wednesday, October 17, 2018 - 03:50 AM

A member of An Garda Síochána was knocked to the ground by a man who resisted arrest for a drugs search — he was jailed for four months yesterday.

That was the overall sentence Judge Olann Kelleher imposed on Shane Hewitt for the obstruction and other charges that came before Cork District Court.

Hewitt, aged 31, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to all charges against him.

Sgt John Kelleher said that on August 2 at St Patrick’s Street, Cork, Garda David Tobin had reason to conduct a search of the defendant, Shane Hewitt.

The 31-year-old told the garda: “I have cannabis on me.” Garda Tobin said he was bringing the defendant to Bridewell Garda Station for a proper search to be conducted.

“Shane Hewitt then tried to run from Garda Tobin and pushed him and started striking out at him. He resisted arrest causing Garda Tobin to fall to the ground,” said Sgt Kelleher.

“He was arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was charged with the offence of obstruction.”

On July 21 the same defendant went to Penneys on St Patrick’s Street and put on clothing to the value of €54 and left without paying.

Also in an earlier offence, he stole a bicycle that was located outside Ulster Bank on St Patrick’s Street. It was valued at €300.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said the defendant was pleading guilty to all the charges against him and was keen to put matters behind him and serve his sentence.


