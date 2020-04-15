Garda killer released on bail after alleged driving offences

A notorious Garda killer has appeared in court charged with a series of offences during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Martin McDermott appeared before Falcarragh District Court in Co. Donegal charged with a number of offences including assaulting a Garda.

The court was told the 34-year-old was arrested just after 10pm on Tuesday in Manorcunningham.

He was charged with two charges of dangerous driving, drink-driving, having no license, assault and resisting arrest at Magheramore, Manorcunningham.

Garda Michael Kilcoyne gave details of the arrest and the charges and said that McDermott made no reply when charged at Letterkenny Garda station.

McDermott has already served a sentence for the manslaughter of a young Garda in Co. Donegal in 2009.

He was driving a car which struck Garda Gary McLoughlin. The 24-year-old Garda, who was based at Buncrana Garda station but from Leitrim, was manning a checkpoint at Burt.

McDermott had been trying to evade gardaí during a high-speed pursuit and was trying to drive towards the border at Bridgend to escape into Derry.

The accused had led Gardaí on a 30km chase and had reached speeds of up to 150kph. He drove on the wrong side of the road, ramming the marked garda car and ripping the engine out of it.

Garda McLoughlin took the full force of the ramming and died the following day, December 14 as a result of his injuries.

At today’’s court appearance, arresting Garda Michael Kilcoyne said he was objecting to bail as he feared the accused might flee the jurisdiction. McDermott's solicitor Patsy Gallagher said his client was a father-of-two who lived with his partner at Abbey Park in Manorcunningham.

Having considered the application, Judge Paul Kelly granted bail on McDermott’s own bond of €600 on a number of conditions including that he keep a curfew of 9am and 9pm and that he not drive a car.

The case was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and was adjourned until Monday next for direction.