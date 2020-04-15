News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda killer released on bail after alleged driving offences

Garda killer released on bail after alleged driving offences
Martin McDermott being brought to court today. Pic: North West Newspix
By Stephen Maguire
Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 05:20 PM

A notorious Garda killer has appeared in court charged with a series of offences during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Martin McDermott appeared before Falcarragh District Court in Co. Donegal charged with a number of offences including assaulting a Garda.

The court was told the 34-year-old was arrested just after 10pm on Tuesday in Manorcunningham.

He was charged with two charges of dangerous driving, drink-driving, having no license, assault and resisting arrest at Magheramore, Manorcunningham.

Garda Michael Kilcoyne gave details of the arrest and the charges and said that McDermott made no reply when charged at Letterkenny Garda station.

McDermott has already served a sentence for the manslaughter of a young Garda in Co. Donegal in 2009.

He was driving a car which struck Garda Gary McLoughlin. The 24-year-old Garda, who was based at Buncrana Garda station but from Leitrim, was manning a checkpoint at Burt.

READ MORE

First person charged with violating Covid-19 restrictions appears in court

McDermott had been trying to evade gardaí during a high-speed pursuit and was trying to drive towards the border at Bridgend to escape into Derry.

The accused had led Gardaí on a 30km chase and had reached speeds of up to 150kph. He drove on the wrong side of the road, ramming the marked garda car and ripping the engine out of it.

Garda McLoughlin took the full force of the ramming and died the following day, December 14 as a result of his injuries.

At today’’s court appearance, arresting Garda Michael Kilcoyne said he was objecting to bail as he feared the accused might flee the jurisdiction. McDermott's solicitor Patsy Gallagher said his client was a father-of-two who lived with his partner at Abbey Park in Manorcunningham.

Having considered the application, Judge Paul Kelly granted bail on McDermott’s own bond of €600 on a number of conditions including that he keep a curfew of 9am and 9pm and that he not drive a car.

The case was referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions and was adjourned until Monday next for direction.

READ MORE

Ennis man appears in court charged with assaulting partner and three-month-old daughter

More on this topic

Two Cork men accused of posting death threats to each other on Facebook remanded in custodyTwo Cork men accused of posting death threats to each other on Facebook remanded in custody

High Court refuses bail to man accused of having pistol and ammo at Cork housing estateHigh Court refuses bail to man accused of having pistol and ammo at Cork housing estate

Ennis man appears in court charged with assaulting partner and three-month-old daughterEnnis man appears in court charged with assaulting partner and three-month-old daughter

Trainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness testTrainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness test


courtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Pay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled outPay cuts for TDs and Senators not being ruled out

Cope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residentsCope Foundations's launches €20k #WhoIMiss smartphone and tablet plea for residents

Six new deaths in NI as almost 1,000 coronavirus tests carried out dailySix new deaths in NI as almost 1,000 coronavirus tests carried out daily

Trainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness testTrainee Garda challenges decision to let her go from force over failure to pass fitness test


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says a gesture is more important than a gift.How to celebrate birthdays when life is on hold

My partner has recently acquired some spectacular new moves. We’re both in our 40s and have been together for 15 years.Sex File: I’m suspicious of his new tricks in the bedroom

Holidays may be temporarily on hold, but planning magical trips is still possible, says Sarah MarshallDream now, do later – how to plot future travel adventures

Need an extra dose of motivation for those lockdown workouts? Lisa Salmon finds out how exercise can benefit the immune system.7 ways exercise is good for your immune system

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 11, 2020

  • 13
  • 16
  • 20
  • 28
  • 37
  • 47
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »