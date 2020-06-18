Garda killed in Co Roscommon named as Detective Garda Colm Horkan

The garda killed late last night in Co Roscommon has been named as Detective Garda Colm Horkan, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has announced, extending sympathy to the family.

Detective Garda Colm Horkan

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of all personnel in An Garda Síochána, are with the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Garda Colm Horkan at Castlerea Garda Station and the Detective Unit he served in," Mr Harris said.

"Colm served the communities he worked in with distinction and pride during his 24 years as a member of An Garda Síochána.

"Detective Garda Colm Horkan is the 89th member of An Garda Síochána killed in the line of duty. Today is a terrible reminder of the significant sacrifices, including the ultimate sacrifice, that Gardaí make to keep people safe.

I want to thank the local community in Castlerea and the country as a whole for the support they have shown to An Garda Síochána and individual Gardaí even in the short time since the incident.

"The fatal shooting of Detective Garda Colm Horkan remains under investigation. I want to appeal to anyone with information on this incident or witnessed this incident to contact Castlerea Garda Station at 094 962 1635.”

AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham added: "We are all very devastated. It is absolutely devastating news.

“There is somebody in custody, so we have to be very careful of what we say.

But a Garda has lost his life in an incident on duty and that is all we can think about this morning.

"Our thoughts go to his family and friends and colleagues in Roscommon at this time.

“I spoke to the chief superintendent up there this morning and they are all absolutely devastated at his loss.

"It's very, very tough."

Locals TDs, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan as well as politicians from other parties all extended their sympathies to the family of Detective Garda Horkan and condemned the incident.

"I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the Garda who has died in the course of their duties," Mr Varadkar said of the guard who joined the force in the mid-1990s.

"Every day our gardaí put themselves on the frontline of crime prevention, on behalf of all of us. This requires regular acts of bravery and courage.