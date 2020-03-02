News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Garda Keith Harrison and partner will challenge tribunal costs ruling

Garda Keith Harrison and partner will challenge tribunal costs ruling
File image of Garda Keith Harrison and Marissa Simms
By Ann O'Loughlin
Monday, March 02, 2020 - 05:17 PM

Garda Keith Harrison and his partner Marisa Simms are seeking to challenge the refusal of most of their costs for appearing at the Disclosures Tribunal, the High Court has heard.

Last December, Tribunal chairman Mr Justice Peter Charleton said they were entitled to the costs of their legal representation up to and including the opening day of hearings, but no further costs beyond that point.

Now they want the High Court to reverse that decision claiming the chairman erred in law.

Their counsel Mark Harty SC was today told to make his application seeking to challenge the decision on notice to the tribunal.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan, refusing to grant an application made on a one-side only represented basis, said it obviously raised issues but the correct way was to do it was on notice to the respondent. He said the matter can come back to the court in May.

Mr Harty told the court that the finding of the tribunal that co-operation involved telling the truth as "an objective reality" was not supported by law.

Not telling the truth does not mean getting things wrong but involves giving misleading information, he said. In this case, there was no finding of giving false and misleading information, he said.

The nature of a tribunal is that it is not part of the justice system but is a fact finding exercise on behalf of the Oireachtas, he said.

READ MORE

EU coronavirus risk level up from moderate to high; McDonald reveals her children attend shut-down school

More on this topic

High Court hears GP shortage means wards of court stuck on wards of hospitalsHigh Court hears GP shortage means wards of court stuck on wards of hospitals

Judge tells censured nurse she is 'lucky' not to get more serious penalty for taking vulnerable man's leisure deviceJudge tells censured nurse she is 'lucky' not to get more serious penalty for taking vulnerable man's leisure device

Student cites lack of parking in challenge to shared living development on Dublin pub siteStudent cites lack of parking in challenge to shared living development on Dublin pub site

Judge makes ruling on personal insolvency case that will have consequences for around 100 moreJudge makes ruling on personal insolvency case that will have consequences for around 100 more


Disclosures TribunalKeith HarrisonTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx faltersIrish Hotels Association: Chinese tourism influx falters

Victim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekendVictim named locally as road death toll rises to seven this weekend

UCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say studentsUCC president's blaming of Government for student rent crisis 'a cop out' say students

Secondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus caseSecondary school to shut for 14-days after link to Irish coronavirus case


Lifestyle

Hannah Stephenson consults a daffodil guru to learn the best way to grow this spring favouriteDiscover the secret to daffodil success

Add stylish accents with an eye-catching trailing plant in a hanging pot or planter, writes Hannah Stephenson.Plants: Finding the right one for the right spot

Tired of the same old routine sun holidays, Roisin Burke quenched her thirst for adventure with a trip to Seville’s idyllic countryside.Looking for a holiday with a difference? Try some 'off the grid' adventures

Happy Birthday to Green Man Wines in Terenure who had their fifth anniversary recentlyWine with Leslie Williams: Food-friendly natural wines

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »