Garda issue warning after airsoft gun post online

By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Gardaí have urged teenagers to think twice about the consequences of what they post on social media after concerns were raised in a Cork town when a youth put a picture of an airsoft gun online. Gardaí confirmed they have liaised with the student, his parents, and his school in Kinsale.

Gardaí confirmed the seizure of a number of airsoft guns from the student and the investigation is ongoing.

“Gardaí would like to highlight that everyone needs to think about what content they post on social media and the consequence of their posts. Whilst the social media post was inappropriate and it is not condoned, gardaí are satisfied that there was no intention of the student to cause harm to any person(s).”

Airsoft guns are replica toy weapons used in airsoft sports. They are a special type of very low-power smoothbore airgun designed to shoot non-metallic spherical projectiles often colloquially (and incorrectly) referred to as BBs, which are typically made of (but not limited to) plastic or biodegradable resin materials.

Airsoft gun powerplants are designed to have low muzzle energy ratings. As toy weapons, airsoft guns can often be designed to realistically resemble genuine firearms in appearance and it can be difficult to visually distinguish them.

Regardless of the cosmetic resemblance, airsoft guns cannot be modified into real firearms due to its construction and design. Airsoft guns are legal in Ireland, but they are classed as real imitation firearms and cannot be carried in public at any time.

They are used for target practice and war games and are only to be used by persons that are at least 18 years old.

